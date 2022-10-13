Inter's Inzaghi rues missed chance to seal last 16 spot

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - FC Barcelona v Inter Milan - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2022 Inter Milan's Robin Gosens celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea















Oct 13 (Reuters) - Inter Milan secured an impressive 3-3 draw at Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday but manager Simone Inzaghi was left with a sense of regret after his side missed the chance to sew up a place in the last 16 with two games to spare.

Robin Gosens gave Inter a 3-2 lead in the 89th minute but Robert Lewandowski headed home a stoppage-time equaliser to keep the Spanish side's hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages.

Group C leaders Bayern Munich have sealed their spot in the next round while Inter are three points ahead of Barcelona, with Viktoria Plzen bottom after losing all four of their games.

"There is regret, given what we have created and for that last chance," Inzaghi told reporters.

"With a victory we would have qualified for the next stage with game days to spare, but we have played two games with great application against Barcelona.

"We played a great match, we wanted to rewrite the history of Inter. We could talk about an extraordinary feat with a victory if we'd qualified, now we need to take the last step in front of our fans against Viktoria Plzen ..."

Inter host Plzen on Oct. 26 before rounding out their group campaign with a trip to Germany to face Bayern early next month.

