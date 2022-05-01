IOC boss Bach happy at 'honeymoon' meet with 2032 organisers

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach speaks to the media as he visits the Olympic Agora exhibition in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach praised Brisbane 2032 Games organisers on Sunday for a "wonderful start" in planning for the multi-sport event after meeting with host delegates.

Brisbane's organising committee held its first board meeting last week after finalising the 20-member board in early April.

Australian media said the organising committee had missed an IOC deadline for its first board meeting months ago but Bach was unfazed by the delay.

"We are not only satisfied, we are impressed and happy and we are off to a really wonderful start," he told reporters in Sydney.

"We are extremely impressed by the quality of the board of the organising committee, by the diversity and the focus which is put on the athletes and the inclusivity of having two indigenous people on the board."

Bach said the IOC's first meeting with Brisbane organisers was like a "honeymoon".

"This honeymoon will not last forever, as we know by experience," he added.

"Like every marriage it will have its ups and downs, but mutual respect and enthusiasm will make sure we overcome some unexpected obstacles."

Bach and IOC officials will visit Pacific nations over the next week before heading to Brisbane.

The IOC confirmed Brisbane as 2032 host at last year's Tokyo Games.

Brisbane 2032 will be Australia's third Olympics after the 2000 Sydney Games and the Melbourne event in 1956.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

