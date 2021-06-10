Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

IOC executive board proposes Brisbane as hosts of 2032 Olympics

1 minute read

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach announces the IOC Refugee Team members for Tokyo 2020 in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 8, 2021. Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS

The International Olympic Committee's executive board proposed the Australian city of Brisbane on Thursday to host the 2032 summer Olympics and the choice will be put to a vote next month.

Brisbane had been the preferred host, chosen in February, and the board's proposal now goes to the IOC session before the Tokyo Olympics next month.

"It is in the hands of IOC members to vote now on July 21," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 11:38 AM UTCTokyo vaccination centre to offer shots to younger people as Olympics loom

The main coronavirus vaccination centre in the Japanese capital of Tokyo will begin booking shots for people under 65 from Saturday, media reported on Thursday, as it ramps up inoculation efforts before the 2020 Olympics open next month.

SportsMost European fans back players kneeling against racism
SportsChaotic organisation makes this year's Copa America unique
SportsNovak Djokovic toils, will face Rafael Nadal in French semis
SportsUEFA tells Ukraine to remove 'political' slogan from kit ahead of Euros