IOC says has 'huge respect and support' for Biles

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee has "huge respect and support" for American gymnast Simone Biles, who pulled out of Tuesday's team event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said on Wednesday.

Multiple Olympic champion Biles, one of the biggest names at the Games, decided to pull out of her team gymnastics finals, saying mental health was more important than sports.

