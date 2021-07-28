Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
IOC says more can be done on athlete mental health after Biles withdrawal

Jul 27, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Simone Biles (USA) walks off the floor after winning the silver medal in the women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - The spokesman for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday that "more could be done" on athlete mental health, speaking the day after star U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the team event citing a need to focus on her wellbeing.

The IOC's Mark Adams said mental health remained a big issue and said it was a matter that the organisation had been working on for some time, declining to speculate on Biles' next steps in the coming days.

