Ireland lose Ringrose, Henderson for England clash in Dublin

March 13 (Reuters) - Centre Garry Ringrose and lock Iain Henderson have been ruled out of Ireland’s final Six Nations fixture at home to England on Saturday but several other injured players are being managed through this week in the hopes of being fit.

The duo were the major casualties from Ireland’s 22-7 win against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday, where they lost both their hookers leading to three props in the front row of the scrum and flanker Josh van der Vlier throwing in at the line-out.

Ringrose took a blow to the head late on and left the field on a stretcher, while Henderson was a first half casualty with a fractured forearm.

"Garry Ringrose is doing well today and has returned to Dublin. He will take no further part in this year’s Championship," Irish Rugby confirmed in a media release on Monday.

"Iain Henderson is due to undergo surgery today on a fractured forearm. The uncapped Ross Molony is added to the squad to provide additional second row cover."

Hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher both sustained shoulder injuries but the hope is at least one will be fit. Tom Stewart has been brought into the squad as cover.

Number eight Caelan Doris is also nursing an injured hip but will remain with the team this week.

Ireland lead the Six Nations table by four points from second-placed France. A draw at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday will be enough to win the title, but the goal will be victory and a Grand Slam.

