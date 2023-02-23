Ireland promote six from the bench for Italy trip
DUBLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ireland have made six changes for Saturday's Six Nations trip to Italy, with each of those players having come off the bench to see off France last time out in a victory that made the world's top-ranked team championship favourites.
With captain Johnny Sexton absent due to a leg injury, Ross Byrne earns a well deserved start at flyhalf. He will be partnered by Craig Casey, who is also set to start a Six Nations game for the first time as Conor Murray drops to the bench.
Peter O'Mahony and Stuart McCloskey also move to the bench to make way for Jack Conan and Bundee Aki, while Iain Henderson comes in at lock for Tadhg Beirne who suffered a tournament-ending ankle injury in the 32-19 win over France.
Rob Herring is continuing graduated return to play protocols after suffering concussion against the French, but coach Andy Farrell's first choice hookers are fully fit again with Ronan Kelleher starting and Dan Sheehan among the replacements.
Ireland, who remain without Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy due to injury, top the standings on points difference ahead of Scotland after two matches. Italy are second-bottom in the table.
The two sides meet in Edinburgh on March 12, following Scotland's trip to France on Sunday.
Ireland team:
15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 27 caps
14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 11 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 49 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht) 43 caps
11. James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps
10. Ross Byrne (Leinster) 16 caps
9. Craig Casey (Munster) 9 caps
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster) 50 caps
2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 19 caps
3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 29 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Ulster) 70 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster) 50 caps (captain)
6. Caelan Doris (Leinster) 25 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 47 caps
8. Jack Conan (Leinster) 35 caps
Replacements
16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 14 caps
17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 50 caps
18. Tom O'Toole (Ulster) 6 caps
19. Ryan Baird (Leinster) 8 caps
20. Peter O'Mahony (Munster) 91 caps
21. Conor Murray (Munster) 102 caps
22. Jack Crowley (Munster) 2 caps
23. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 11 caps
