Ireland promote six from the bench for Italy trip















DUBLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ireland have made six changes for Saturday's Six Nations trip to Italy, with each of those players having come off the bench to see off France last time out in a victory that made the world's top-ranked team championship favourites.

With captain Johnny Sexton absent due to a leg injury, Ross Byrne earns a well deserved start at flyhalf. He will be partnered by Craig Casey, who is also set to start a Six Nations game for the first time as Conor Murray drops to the bench.

Peter O'Mahony and Stuart McCloskey also move to the bench to make way for Jack Conan and Bundee Aki, while Iain Henderson comes in at lock for Tadhg Beirne who suffered a tournament-ending ankle injury in the 32-19 win over France.

Rob Herring is continuing graduated return to play protocols after suffering concussion against the French, but coach Andy Farrell's first choice hookers are fully fit again with Ronan Kelleher starting and Dan Sheehan among the replacements.

Ireland, who remain without Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy due to injury, top the standings on points difference ahead of Scotland after two matches. Italy are second-bottom in the table.

The two sides meet in Edinburgh on March 12, following Scotland's trip to France on Sunday.

Ireland team:

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 27 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 11 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 49 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht) 43 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps

10. Ross Byrne (Leinster) 16 caps

9. Craig Casey (Munster) 9 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster) 50 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 19 caps

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 29 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster) 70 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster) 50 caps (captain)

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster) 25 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 47 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster) 35 caps

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 14 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 50 caps

18. Tom O'Toole (Ulster) 6 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster) 8 caps

20. Peter O'Mahony (Munster) 91 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster) 102 caps

22. Jack Crowley (Munster) 2 caps

23. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 11 caps

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ken Ferris











