Irish driver Craig Breen dies after crash in Croatia















April 13 (Reuters) - Irish world rally championship driver Craig Breen has died after an accident in a pre-event test in Croatia, Hyundai Motorsport said in a statement on Thursday.

The team said co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident just after midday local time.

Motorsport.com reported that Breen's car went off the road while the 33-year-old was preparing for next week's rally, his second of the season.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.