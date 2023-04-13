Irish driver Craig Breen dies after crash in Croatia

FIA World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden
Craig Breen of Ireland looks on during a news conference after the shakedown stage of the Rally Sweden, second round of the FIA World Rally Championship in Torsby, Sweden February 13, 2020. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson/via REUTERS/File Photo

April 13 (Reuters) - Irish world rally championship driver Craig Breen has died after an accident in a pre-event test in Croatia, Hyundai Motorsport said in a statement on Thursday.

The team said co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident just after midday local time.

Motorsport.com reported that Breen's car went off the road while the 33-year-old was preparing for next week's rally, his second of the season.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

