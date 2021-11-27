Islanders' games postponed through Nov. 30 due to COVID-19

Nov 20, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; General view of the inside of the arena before the New York Islanders play the Calgary Flames in the first ever hockey game at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 27 (Reuters) - New York Islanders' games will be postponed at least through Nov. 30 due to a growing number of players in COVID-19 protocol, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Saturday.

The NHL said in a statement that with up to eight players potentially unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol, as well as the possibility of additional cases due to spread, games scheduled to be played on Sunday and Tuesday will be postponed.

The decision was made by the league in consultation with the NHL Players' Association and the Islanders medical groups.

Barring a postponement of further games, the Islanders, who were originally scheduled to close out the month at the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers, will return to action on Dec. 2 when they host the San Jose Sharks.

The struggling Islanders, who have lost their last eight games and are sitting last in the NHL's Metropolitan division with 12 points from 17 games, last played on Friday at home to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"The Islanders organization has followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies," the NHL said in a news release.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris

