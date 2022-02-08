Italy aims to raise attendance limits at stadiums from March 1 - ministers

Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza speaks during a news conference after the government met to discuss stricter coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health pass rules, in Rome, Italy, November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy aims to steadily increase the attendance limits at sports stadiums from March 1 in response to an improving coronavirus situation, its ministers for health and sports said on Tuesday.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Sports Minister Valentina Vezzali "are working on a first increase," from March 1, which will see the limits raised to 75% for outside stadiums and 60% for indoor ones, they said in a statement.

Currently there is an attendance ceiling of 50% of stadium capacity outside and 35% inside.

Reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by Angelo Amante

