Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Italy book semi-final spot with 2-1 win over Belgium

2 minute read
1/4

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Quarter Final - Belgium v Italy - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - July 2, 2021 Italy players celebrate after the match as Belgium's Romelu Lukaku looks dejected Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst

MUNICH, Germany, July 2 (Reuters) - Italy set up a Euro 2020 semi-final clash against Spain after first half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne led the Azzurri to a 2-1 win over Belgium on Friday in an entertaining encounter in which both sides created a number of chances.

Italy -- who will face the Spaniards on Tuesday in London -- opened the scoring in the 31st minute when Barella picked up the ball, forced his way past defenders in the area and fired home.

Insigne doubled the lead in the 44th minute after collecting the ball on the left and skipping beyond a defender before unleashing a long-range shot that flew past Thibaut Courtois.

Romelu Lukaku clawed a goal back for Belgium from the penalty spot just before the break after Giovanni Di Lorenzo put an arm on Jeremy Doku and pushed him to the ground.

Spain squeezed past Switzerland 3-1 in a penalty shootout to reach the last four after their battling opponents clung to a 1-1 draw after extra time despite going down to 10 men. read more

Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 9:02 PM UTCItaly book semi-final spot with 2-1 win over Belgium

Italy set up a Euro 2020 semi-final clash against Spain after first half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne led the Azzurri to a 2-1 win over Belgium on Friday in an entertaining encounter in which both sides created a number of chances.

SportsShapovalov ends Murray's run at Wimbledon
SportsSpain conquer penalty demons to reach semis against gallant Swiss
SportsU.S. sprinter Richardson banned from Olympic 100m after cannabis test
SportsWolf-man Djokovic downs Kudla to reach last 16