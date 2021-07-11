Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Italy's Leonardo Bonucci scores their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.

But Italy drew level in the 67th when England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pushed Marco Verratti's header against the post and Leonardo Bonucci pounced to slot in the loose ball.

Italy are unbeaten in 33 matches while England are seeking their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Reportingby Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris

