Italy's Brignone takes super-G win in St Anton am Arlberg















Jan 14 (Reuters) - Italian Federica Brignone claimed her first victory of the season when she was fastest down the super-G slopes in St Anton am Arlberg, Austria, on Saturday.

The 32-year-old clocked 1:00.21 to grab her eighth World Cup super-G victory, beating Switzerland's Joana Haehlen by 0.54 seconds. Another Swiss, Lara Gut-Behrami, trailed in third.

"I'm really satisfied and proud of what I've been doing today on the slope," Brignone said.

The Italian has struggled with speed disciplines this season, only managing one top 10 result in the five races she has participated in.

"I started the season really badly with the speed, and with speed skis, I had no confidence. It's coming back now and I know I can do what I want with my skis," she said.

World Cup leader American Mikaela Shiffrin did not participate as she wanted to focus her preparations for the races in Cortina later this month.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.