Italy's Ganna sets new Hour record















GRENCHEN, Switzerland, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Filippo Ganna claimed the Hour record by covering 56.792 kilometres at the Grenchen, Switzerland, velodrome on Saturday.

The two-time time trial world champion bettered the mark of his Ineos-Grenadiers team mate Daniel Bigham of Britain by 1.244km.

He also beat the 56.375-km mark set by Chris Boardman in 1996 using the controversial 'Superman' position.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

That performance had long been seen as unbeatable as the Englishman was using 'Superman-style' handlebars.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) then tightened the rules.

"I've put so much work into it," a sweaty Ganna told a trackside interviewer.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Potter and Toby Davis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.