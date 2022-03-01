ITF suspends Russian and Belarusian federations

A person holds a candle and a poster during a vigil held in support of Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Liverpool, Britain, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

March 1 (Reuters) - The International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Tuesday announced the immediate suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation from its membership and from participation in international team competition until further notice.

"The ITF remains in close contact with the Ukraine Tennis Federation and stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," the ITF said in a statement.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

