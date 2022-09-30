It's lights out for Nuremberg as city cuts energy usage















BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German second division club Nuremberg will not be playing evening matches any time soon after the city council on Friday decided to limit the use of floodlights at the team's Max Morlock stadium amid the energy crisis.

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has sent energy prices soaring worldwide and Germany, which had been heavily dependent on Russian energy, is looking to reduce its energy usage with winter approaching.

"Gas and electricity could be in short supply in the winter. That is why the city council had a renewed discussion about where we can save energy," it said in a statement, adding that it had made the decision to limit the use of the floodlights and pitch heating.

It added that pitch heating would remain off and the floodlights would be used only until 9 PM after the measures were agreed by the German Football League (DFL).

The city later said the league had yet to confirm its agreement.

"We made a mistake. The city council has paved the way for switching off the pitch heating and the floodlights. But what was not made clear is that the agreement of the DFL which is necessary for these measures, is still to be received," the city of Nuremberg said on social media.

These measures will prevent the former Bundesliga club from staging any evening games, which start at 8.30 PM.

Nuremberg are in 13th place in Germany's second division.

