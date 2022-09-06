Jabeur gets the edge over Tomljanovic to reach U.S. Open semis

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 6, 2022 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in action during her quarter final match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur overcame her own frustrations to reach the U.S. Open semi-final by beating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4 7-6(4) on Tuesday, becoming the first Arab woman to make the final four at the New York hard court major.

Tomljanovic survived tennis' biggest spotlight when she beat Serena Williams in a packed, third-round prime time affair on Friday but could not keep up in the quarter-final after Jabeur sent over three aces and 15 winners in the first set.

The Wimbledon finalist has a well-earned reputation as Tunisia's "Minister of Happiness" but found her own good cheer tested as the unforced errors piled up in the second set and she threw her racket several times.

Although she broke Tomljanovic in the opening game of the second set, her grip on the match began to waver as her serve deteriorated and the Australian converted three of four break point opportunities.

"I think I'm going to be fired here from my job, Minister of Happiness," Jabeur joked in an on-court interview.

"Tennis is a tough sport and I apologise for my behaviour... but the racket kept slipping away from my hand."

Tomljanovic handed Jabeur a break with a double fault in the ninth game and whacked the ball into the net on the final point of the tiebreak as the stone-faced Tunisian pumped her fist in a subdued celebration.

"It was kind of tough to kind of manage the frustration," Jabeur said. "She keeps fighting and she makes it tough for me."

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris

