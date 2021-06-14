Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Jaguars LB K’Lavon Chaisson tests positive for COVID-19

Feb 27, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Louisiana State linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (LB09) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville second-year linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson will be held out of Jaguars' minicamp after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Monday that Chaisson will be retested. Chaisson attended the pass-rush camp hosted by Denver Broncos star Von Miller in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Chaisson played in all 16 games (three starts) in his rookie season, compiling 19 tackles, nine quarterback hits and a sack. The Jags took Chaisson No. 20 overall in the 2020 draft.

Chaisson, New England Patriots LB Josh Uche and former edge rusher DeMarcus Ware were among the players attending Miller's Pass Rush Summit.

