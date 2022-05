Jaguars sign No. 1 pick Travon Walker

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (DL48) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

May 12 - Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker signed a four-year contract Thursday worth $37,372,621 fully guaranteed.

The deal for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is predetermined by the league's slotting system and includes a $24,360,088 signing bonus and a fifth-year team option.

Walker went one spot ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who signed with the Detroit Lions earlier this month.

"As we looked and really put our plan together for the draft, you know, defense was an area we felt we could shore up and obviously Travon Walker -- and of course Aidan was there as well," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. "Both guys are high-character guys, great athletes, and Travon we felt was a better fit for us, you know, here in Jacksonville."

The 6-foot-5, 272-pound Walker is a freakish athlete who timed in 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.