Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce cruises into 200m semis at World Championships

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 100 Metres - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 18, 2022 Gold Medallist Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony REUTERS/Brian Snyder

July 19 (Reuters) - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to adjust her distinctive turquoise wig in the middle of her 200 metres heat at the World Championships on Monday but the Jamaican did not break stride as she cruised into the semi-finals.

The 35-year-old, who claimed a fifth world 100m title on Sunday, raised her right arm to fix the hairpiece and kept on running, crossing the line in 22.26 in second place. read more

Fraser-Pryce has worn three wigs so far in Eugene, Oregon, including one featuring the green and yellow colours of her country's flag when she took 100m gold.

"I'm just excited about bringing out my new collection," she said. "I brought quite a few. I would say about 10. I brought a bag just for wigs and hair products.

"I had my hair done, coloured from home, and I packed them. I had different hair stylists here install them for me. This one I actually did myself."

The 200m semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, with the final two days later.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Peter Rutherford

