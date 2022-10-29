James still hopeful of making England's World Cup squad















Oct 29 (Reuters) - England right back Reece James still has hopes of playing in the World Cup in Qatar next month despite being in the early stages of his recovery from a knee injury.

The 22-year-old defender sustained the injury playing for Premier League side Chelsea in their Champions League clash with AC Milan this month and looked certain to miss the World Cup, which begins on Nov. 20, after being ruled out for eight weeks.

James, who has established himself as England's first choice earning 15 caps, said he would do everything to be ready before manager Gareth Southgate names his squad for the tournament.

"I need to keep working hard over the next few weeks and see where I am on call-up day," James told The Sun. "I will try and not rule myself out. It's slow and in the early stages. I have been in rehab for two weeks so I'm still taking it day-by-day.

"The Chelsea medical staff have not given me a percentage of my chance of being back for the World Cup. It's down to how I feel closer to the time and how stable it is.

"It's going to be very tough. It's an injury which could take a long time and it came at an awkward period but I'm trying my best and hopefully it is possible and if it is not, I know I tried everything."

England begin their World Cup group campaign against Iran on Nov. 21.

