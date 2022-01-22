Jamieson retains lead into final round in Abu Dhabi

Golf - European Tour - Nordea Masters - Hills GC, Gothenburg, Sweden - August 18, 2018 Britain's Scott Jamieson on the 6th hole during the third day of Nordea Masters in Molndal. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Scott Jamieson retained a one-shot lead going into the final round of the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi after a four-under-par 68 on Saturday ahead of Shane Lowry and Thomas Pieters.

Scotland's Jamieson struck five birdies, including one on the final hole, to finish on an 11-under-par total.

Irishman Lowry and Belgium's Pieters, who matched each other with bogey-free rounds of five-under 67, piled the pressure on Jamieson but the Scot showed great composure in his fight for a second title on the European Tour.

"After yesterday, certainly the whole day seems a little more straightforward but it still wasn't easy," said Jamieson, who won his first title in 2013.

"The greens were considerably quicker and there was still a decent amount of breeze.

"It would be massive, a game-changer, to win a tournament of this stature. There's definitely been some great champions here, and that's an awful long way to go."

India's Shubhankar Sharma and Norway's Viktor Hovland sat in a share of fourth place on eight-under, while Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello was a shot further back alongside Englishmen James Morrison and Ian Poulter.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy carded a five-under 67 to reach two-under for the tournament, while world number two Collin Morikawa sat on two-over after a third-round 71.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

