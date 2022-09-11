Jansen takes career best 5-35 as S Africa bowl out England for 158

Cricket - Third Test - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - September 11, 2022 South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Foakes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen took a career best 5-35 as South Africa bowled England out for 158 just 13 minutes into day four of the decisive third and final test at The Oval on Sunday.

England lead the tourists by 40 runs ahead of South Africa's second innings, with 20 wickets falling in a little over three sessions after day one was washed out by rain and the second was cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Both teams' first innings lasted exactly 36.2 overs as the seamers made hay on a helpful wicket, with a positive result either way now looking the likeliest outcome.

The series is poised at 1-1 after both sides won by an innings inside three days in the first two games.

