Japan aiming to host 2035 and 2037 World Cups: JRFU















April 13 (Reuters) - The Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) said on Wednesday it wants to host the men's and women's Rugby World Cups in 2035 and 2037.

Japan reached the quarter-finals as hosts of the men's showpiece in 2019, the first time the tournament was held outside the traditional powerhouse nations.

Australia will host the men's event in 2027 and the women's two years later, while the United States will stage the 2031 and 2033 tournaments.

"We've informed them (World Rugby) that we are aiming to host at the earliest (2035 and 2037), and we will go forward looking at when the conditions will allow us to really stage it," Kyodo news agency quoted JRFU Chairman Kensuke Iwabuchi as saying.

France hosts the men's World Cup in September and October this year while England will stage the next women's event in 2025.

