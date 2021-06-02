Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Japan government spokesman rejects South Korea protest over Olympics map

Reuters
1 minute read

Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan's top government spokesman rejected South Korea's protest over a map posted by organisers for the Tokyo Olympics, which marked a set of disputed islands as Japanese territory.

"Takeshima is a territory inherent to Japan in view of historical facts and international laws. We cannot accept South Korean's protest at all," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Wednesday.

The small islands, called Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan, have been at the centre of a decades-long territorial dispute between the two countries.

South Korea summoned Japan's deputy ambassador on Tuesday to protest over the map. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · June 1, 2021 · 9:43 PM UTCNadal, Djokovic ease through as Roland Garros continues without Osaka

Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT).

SportsPREVIEW-Tennis-Serena resumes hunt for 24th slam title on French Open Day 4
SportsGoalie Andrei Vasilevskiy powers Lightning to 2-0 series lead over Hurricanes
SportsNBA stars urged to end China endorsements over forced labor
SportsOsaka should be applauded for prioritising mental health - Stephens