Japan has assured U.S. it will keep in 'close contact' on Olympics - White House

A man looks at his mobile phone next to The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

The Japanese government has assured the United States that it will keep in close contact about concerns over the coronavirus ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the White House said Wednesday.

The White House understands "the careful consideration that the Japanese government and the International Olympics committee are weighing" as they prepare for the games, deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "Tokyo has assured us that they will keep in close contact with Washington as their plans develop."

