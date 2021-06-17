Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan medical adviser Omi to announce advice for holding Games on Friday

President of the Japan Community Healthcare Organization Shigeru Omi addresses a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in Tokyo, Japan February 2, 2021. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japan's top medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, will hold an online news conference on Friday evening to brief on his and other medical experts' advice on how best to control the COVID-19 pandemic during the Games, the Japan National Press Club said.

Local media reported on Thursday that the experts' report, to be submitted to - but not commissioned by - the government and Olympics organisers, would propose that having no live spectators would be the least risky approach. read more

The government, meanwhile, is aiming to allow spectators into the Games, media also reported. A decision on the maximum number of spectators for the Olympics is due by the end of the month.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

