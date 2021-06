Visitors try to take photos in front of the Olympic Rings monument outside the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) headquarters near the National Stadium, the main stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's top medical adviser said on Wednesday that hosting the Olympics amid the country's current state of coronavirus infections was "not normal", in one of the strongest warnings about the planned Games. Shigeru Omi made the comments to a parliamentary committee. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.