Japan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent COVID-19 spread

Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - There is no way there will be zero coronavirus cases among athletes arriving for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, so border controls need to be stict to stop the spread, said Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita at a news conference on Monday.

He also added that imposing restrictions such as requiring delegations from countries like India to quarantine was necessary to gain the understanding of the Japanese public.

With less than a month until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start, more athletic delegations have been arriving in Japan. Two members of the Ugandan delegation tested positive for coronavirus.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Kim Coghill

Sports

