Japan PM: decision on Olympic spectators will be made based on existing rules

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday any decision on the size of crowds for the Tokyo Olympics will be made based existing domestic rules.

Under a state of emergency, the number of spectators at major events in Japan is capped at 50% of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 5,000.

Earlier on Thursday, Suga announced that the government would put Tokyo, host of the Tokyo Games that are scheduled to start on July 23, under a coronavirus state of emergency from July 12 to Aug. 22.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Alex Richardson

