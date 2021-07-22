Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan PM Suga says taking seriously scandals hitting Olympic organising team

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence, as the government declares a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) state of emergency in Tokyo almost two weeks before the start of the Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan July 8, 2021. Nicolas Datiche/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that he was "taking very seriously" the recent scandals involving the Olympic organising committee, adding that the opening ceremony should be held as planned on Friday.

On the eve of the Tokyo Games, organisers fired the director of the opening ceremony over a joke he made about the Holocaust.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Peter Graff

