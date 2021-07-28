Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan public should be reassured by Games organizers' COVID measures -IOC spokesperson

A man wearing a protective mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past a display of a newspaper reporting Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Japanese public should be reassured by anti-virus measures taken by Olympics organizers, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesperson Mark Adams said on Wednesday, after Tokyo reported record-high daily COVID-19 cases of 2,848 on Tuesday.

The latest rise in infections follows warnings from health experts that the summer would bring a rebound in COVID-19 cases due to increased mobility and the spread of variants. read more

Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters that there was support for the Olympics despite uncertainty and mixed feelings among the public.

Reporting by Mari Saito Editing by Shri Navaratnam

