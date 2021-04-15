SportsJapan ruling party official says no change to party policy to support Olympics
The Secretary general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Toshihiro Nikai, said in a written statement on Thursday that there is no change to party policy of providing support to stage a safe and secure Tokyo Olympics.
Nikai earlier said cancelling this year's Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire.
