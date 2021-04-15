Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The Secretary general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Toshihiro Nikai, said in a written statement on Thursday that there is no change to party policy of providing support to stage a safe and secure Tokyo Olympics.

Nikai earlier said cancelling this year's Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire.

