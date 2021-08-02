Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Japan says Belarus athlete safe, authorities checking her intentions

1 minute read

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya talks with police officers at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman said on Monday that the Belarusian athlete who had sought protection from police during the Olympic Games was safe.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato also told a news conference that authorities, including the International Olympic Committee, were working to confirm her intentions, and that Japan would take "appropriate steps" in cooperation with other bodies.

Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about the national coaching staff at the Olympic Games.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 3:37 AM UTCBelarus athlete Tsimanouskaya 'safe and secure' in Tokyo - IOC

A Belarusian athlete who refused to board a flight after she said she was taken to the airport by her team against her will was "safe and secure" in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee said on Monday.

SportsOrganisers investigating after athletes drinking violates COVID-19 curbs
SportsItaly hails new sprint king as drama unfolds at airport
SportsOrganisers report 17 more Games-related COVID-19 cases
SportsJapan says Belarus athlete safe, authorities checking her intentions