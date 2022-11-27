Japan v Costa Rica goalless at halftime

[1/2] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Japan v Costa Rica - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Japan's Yuto Nagatomo in action with Costa Rica's Anthony Contreras REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The game between Japan and Costa Rica in World Cup Group E saw little action in the opening 45 minutes and was locked at 0-0 at halftime at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Sunday.

Japan created their only decent chance in the 13th minute when winger Ritsu Doan sent in a dangerous ball across the face of goal but none of his team mates were able to reach it.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska, editing by Ed Osmond

