Factbox: Japan v Costa Rica World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds















Nov 25 (Reuters) - Japan play Costa Rica in World Cup Group E in Al-Rayyan on Sunday.

When: Sunday, Nov. 27, 1300 local (1000 GMT/0500 ET)

Where: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Capacity: 45,032

Odds:

Japan win: 4/9

Costa Rica win: 13/2

Draw: 16/5

Key stats:

* Japan stunned Germany 2-1 in their opening game, registering their first win over the four-times world champions, while Costa Rica were hammered 7-0 by Spain.

* Japan are playing in their seventh successive World Cup, having started that run at France in 1998.

* Costa Rica are playing at a third successive World Cup for the first time.

* Japan's Eiji Kawashima and Yuto Nagatomo are both appearing at their fourth World Cup. Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi and Seigo Narazaki were the only two Japanese players who had previously appeared at four.

Previous meetings:

* The teams have met five times, all in international friendlies, with Japan winning four games and the other ending in a draw.

Compiled by Manasi Pathak; Editing by Peter Rutherford











