Skip to main content

Sports

Japan withdraws from hosting Club World Cup

1 minute read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Japan Football Association (JFA) has withdrawn from hosting the 2021 Club World Cup due to the COVID-19 situation in Japan, world soccer's governing body (FIFA) said on Thursday.

"FIFA can confirm that it has been informed today by the JFA that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hosting situation in the country, they are no longer in a position to host the FIFA Club World Cup 2021," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 2:43 PM UTC

Japan withdraws from hosting Club World Cup

The Japan Football Association (JFA) has withdrawn from hosting the 2021 Club World Cup due to the COVID-19 situation in Japan, world soccer's governing body (FIFA) said on Thursday.

Sports
MLB roundup: Jays win 7th straight, skidding Yanks fall from top AL wild card
Sports
Schumacher's wife says F1 great 'different, but here'
Sports
Djokovic says focus only on next match, not calendar Grand Slam
Sports
Teenagers Raducanu, Fernandez gunning for first Grand Slam final