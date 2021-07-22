Sports
Japanese Emperor says virus prevention at Olympics 'far from easy task'
TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Thursday acknowledged the difficulty of preventing the spread of coronavirus during the Olympics, at a meeting with International Olympic Committee officials.
"Managing the Games while at the same time taking all possible measures against COVID-19 is far from an easy task," Emperor Naruhito told IOC President Thomas Bach and other IOC members.
The Emperor will declare the official opening of the Games on Friday.
