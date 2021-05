The Olympic flame is passed from torch to torch during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay on Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, April 27, 2021, in this photo relased by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Japan's Fukuoka prefecture will cancel the Olympic torch relay in the prefecture, Kyodo News agency reported on Friday.

It would be a first for a whole prefecture not to have runners participate in the event, Kyodo said.

