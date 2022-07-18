Japan's Hanyu to hold news conference on Tuesday

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan's two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu will hold a news conference on Tuesday, at which time he will make a "statement of determination," his management agency said on Monday.

The 27-year-old failed in his bid to win a third straight Olympic gold at the Beijing Games, where he finished fourth, and was non-committal about his future.

He re-injured his ankle in practice at the Games, trying a quadruple Axel, and then missed the world championships.

Hanyu won gold at the Sochi Games in 2014 and then became the first man in more than half-a-century to win back-to-back Olympic titles at Pyeongchang four years later.

Hanyu is followed by legions of diehard fans known for throwing Winnie the Pooh stuffed animals onto the ice after his performances.

Reporting by Elaine Lies in Tokyo; Editing by Peter Rutherford

