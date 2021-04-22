Apr 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after making a three point basket against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics were without Jaylen Brown for their home game Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns.

Brown had been listed as doubtful with an injured shoulder before the Celtics ruled him out, along with Robert Williams and Evan Fournier, prior to the game.

Brown has season averages of 24.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Romeo Langford was in the starting lineup against the Suns, his second start of the season for Boston. Also starting on Thursday were Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson and Marcus Smart.

(Field Level Media)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.