The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Jeremy Beasley from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.

The Blue Jays optioned Beasley to their alternate training site and made room on the roster by transferring right-hander Thomas Hatch (right elbow impingement) to the 60-day injured list.

Beasley, 25, pitched in one game for the Diamondbacks in 2020. He faced three batters in his major league debut on Aug. 11 against Colorado, allowing two hits and registering one strikeout.

He was 16-15 with a 3.56 ERA and 256 strikeouts in 265 2/3 innings over 68 games (43 starts) in the minor leagues from 2017-19.

