Jeonbuk coach Kim hopes to rouse weary players for Urawa semi-final

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Jeonbuk Motors coach Kim Sang-sik has called for one last push from his weary players in their quest for a place in the Asian Champions League final ahead of the South Korean side's meeting with Urawa Red Diamonds on Thursday.

Kim's team needed extra-time to defeat Daegu FC and Vissel Kobe in the previous two rounds and take on an Urawa side that has sailed through wins over Johor Darul Ta'zim in the Round of 16 and BG Pathum United in the quarter-finals.

As a result, fatigue could hurt Jeonbuk's chances of a third continental title but Kim is confident his players can rouse themselves for the semi-final.

"We've had a lot of difficulties from the Round of 16 and through the quarter-final," he said.

"It's been a difficult situation and I appreciate the players, even though they are tired and have some physical strength issues.

"This game is like a final and we're focused on the game and on our preparations. We will try to do our best, all as one team.

"We don't know yet who will be available on the field but I fully believe in the players. We're going to have to be strong to win this match."

Urawa go into the meeting at Saitama Stadium having scored nine times in the two previous rounds, with Swedish midfielder David Molberg Karlsson netting three times as the Japanese dominated the teams from Malaysia and Thailand.

Jeonbuk, however, represent a much sterner test for the 2007 and 2017 champions and coach Ricardo Rodriguez is confident his players can continue their rich run of form.

"Korean teams play with high motivation against Japanese teams, but we will also play with high motivation," he said. "We're the only Japanese team left in this competition, so we're representing Japan.

"We have to play with power and intensity. We won the last game, but winning this game will have a bigger prize, going into the final. We have to fight and show our maximum level and we’re prepared to do that."

The knockout rounds involving teams from east Asia are being played in an centralised hub in Japan due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with clubs from the west of the continent facing off in February.

Thursday's winners will meet the top club from west Asia in the two-legged final on Feb. 19 and 26.

