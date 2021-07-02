Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Jets announce signing of veteran tackle Morgan Moses

Aug 19, 2020; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Football Team offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) blocks defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) on day twenty-two of training camp at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

2021-07-02 15:17:11 GMT+00:00 - The New York Jets officially signed veteran right tackle Morgan Moses on Friday.

Previous reports said Moses agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal that could be worth up to $5.3 million if he plays 80 percent of the team's snaps in 2021.

Moses, 30, was released by the Washington Football Team in May. He started every game at right tackle over the past six seasons for Washington.

Washington reportedly saved $7.75 million by releasing Moses, who signed a five-year, $38.5 million deal prior in April 2017.

Overall, he has started 97 of 104 games played since entering the NFL with Washington in 2014. He played college football at Virginia and was a third-round draft selection.

