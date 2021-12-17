Jets coach Paul Maurice resigns after nine seasons

2021-12-17 16:46:36 GMT+00:00 - The Winnipeg Jets announced the resignation Friday of head coach Paul Maurice.

Assistant coach Dave Lowry assumes the duties on an interim basis.

Maurice, 54, had held the position since replacing the fired Claude Noel on Jan. 12, 2014.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Maurice compiled a 315-223-62 record in nine seasons with the Jets, who are currently in fifth place in the Central Division with 31 points in 28 games (13-10-5).

Winnipeg hosts the Washington Capitals on Friday night.

Maurice previously served as head coach of the Hartford Whalers, Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs. He ranks fourth all-time in games coached (1,684), sixth in wins (755) and first in losses (680).

(Field Level Media)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.