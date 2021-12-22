Jets coach Robert Saleh tests positive for COVID-19

Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh walks on the sideline during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-22 17:17:49 GMT+00:00 - New York Jets coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Jets said Saleh has symptoms, however he can return Thursday if he clears protocols.

Tight ends coach Ron Middleton was expected to guide the team through Wednesday's practice. He would also coach the Jets (3-11) in Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) if Saleh is unable to do so.

Saleh, 42, is in his first season as head coach of the Jets. He previously served as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in the previous four seasons (2017-20).

(Field Level Media)

