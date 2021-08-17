Joel Embiid, 76ers agree to deal worth reported $196M

Jun 20, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

2021-08-17 15:23:52 GMT+00:00 - All-Star center Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a multi-year contract extension Tuesday.

While the Sixers didn't disclose the contract terms, multiple outlets reported it is a four-year supermax contract that will pay Embiid $196 million and keep him in a Philadelphia uniform through the 2026-27 season.

Embiid, 27, has two years remaining on the five-year, $147.7 million maximum contract extension he signed on Oct. 10, 2017.

"Joel is the definition of elite -- a role model in our community and a true MVP-caliber superstar on the court," said Josh Harris, the team's managing partner, in a news release. "His rare blend of skills, charisma and leadership has transformed this franchise. We couldn't be more grateful and excited to continue watching him in a 76ers uniform."

The 7-footer was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Sixers, but he missed his first two seasons because of surgeries on his right foot. He made the All-Rookie team in 2016-17 and was the runner-up in MVP voting in 2020-21. He is a four-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA Second Team selection.

ESPN reported that his previous deal contained language that protected the team financially in case of "catastrophic injury" to his lower back or feet, but the new contract does not.

In the 2020-21 season, Embiid averaged a career-best 28.5 points per game, good for fourth in the NBA, over 51 games. He shot 51.3 percent from the field, including 37.7 percent from 3-point range, and added 10.6 rebounds per game.

In 260 regular-season games (all starts), he is averaging 24.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game. He is in elite company, joining Hall of Fame members Shaquille O'Neal and David Robinson as the only NBA players ever to average at least 24 points and 11 rebounds in their first 260 games.

The 76ers finished the shortened 2020-21 season at 49-23, earning the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. They were eliminated in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks in seven games.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.