Johnson commits to U.S. Open warm-up at Congaree

Reuters
1 minute read

World number one Dustin Johnson has committed to play in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club in his home state of South Carolina a week before the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.

The June 10-13 Palmetto Championship replaced the Canadian Open on the PGA Tour's schedule after that event was cancelled due to logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson, who took the week off before his unsuccessful Masters title defence in April when he missed the cut, said he looked forward to the chance to compete in his home state.

"I have heard nothing but great reviews about the golf course at Congaree and have no doubt it will provide a stiff challenge for all of us on the PGA Tour," Johnson, who won the 2016 U.S. Open, said in a statement.

In 11 starts during the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, Johnson has four top-10 finishes, including his record-setting victory at the 2020 Masters in November.

The U.S. Open is June 17-20 at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

