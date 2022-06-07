Johnson confirms resignation from PGA Tour to play in LIV Invitational

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 9, 2022 Dustin Johnson of the U.S. reacts after he misses a birdie on the 6th green during the third round REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - American two-time major champion Dustin Johnson said on Tuesday he had resigned from the PGA Tour to compete in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational that begins this week.

"It's hard to speak on what the consequences might be but I've resigned my membership of the Tour and that's the plan for now," Johnson told a news conference at the Centurion Club, north of London, host of the first event.

Johnson is the second golfer to resign from the PGA Tour to join the contentious new event which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Fellow American Kevin Na said he had also chosen that option last week.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Catherine Evans

