Johnson 'fully committed' to PGA Tour amid breakaway threat

Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 26, 2021 Team USA's Dustin Johnson and partner Paulina Gretzky celebrate after winning The Ryder Cup REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Former world number one Dustin Johnson is fully committed to the PGA Tour, he said on Sunday, as the American-based tour faces the threat of a rival Saudi-funded breakaway league.

Six-times major winner Phil Mickelson has said that top players have been contacted about joining a proposed Super Golf League (SGL) and the threat of that happening had improved their earning potential on the PGA Tour. read more

However, players who sign up for the breakaway competition face potential bans from the PGA Tour and European-based DP World Tour, as well as the Ryder Cup.

"Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf," American Johnson said in a statement posted on the PGA Tour website.

"I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA TOUR. I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family.

"While there will always be areas where our TOUR can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA TOUR golf's premier tour."

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond

